Nikkei weighed by ex-dividends, eases from 1-yr high
March 28, 2012 / 6:11 AM / in 6 years

Nikkei weighed by ex-dividends, eases from 1-yr high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 28 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei index eased from
a one-year high on Wednesday as a majority of the companies in
the index went ex-dividend, but participants said the benchmark
was supported by strong interest from foreign buyers and
domestic reinvestment of dividends.	
    The benchmark Nikkei ended down 72.58 points, or 0.7
percent, at 10,182.57, off a one-year closing high hit in the
previous session. 	
    Dealers said 195 out of 225 companies passed the deadline
for purchasers of stock to get rights to dividends for the
business year to March 31. Dealers had expected the ex-dividend
impact to take 86 points off the Nikkei.	
    The broader Topix index slipped 0.9 percent to
864.43.

