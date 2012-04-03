Nikkei seen trapped in range, softer yen to support

TOKYO, April 4 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average is expected to tread in a tight range on Wednesday, with a softer yen likely to encourage investors to pick up blue chips sold off in the previous session. Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 10,000 to 10,100 after Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 10,070, up 20 points or 0.2 percent, from the Osaka close of 10,050. "The Nikkei will likely open slightly higher but then tread in a range today," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities. "U.S. stocks fell overnight...but because the Nikkei fell yesterday and the yen is softer today, many stocks are now in the 'buy zone.' Valuations remain attractive," said Nishi. The dollar was last trading at 82.79 yen, recovering after hitting a three-week low of 81.55 yen on Tuesday. Wall Street nursed losses overnight and the S&P 500 retreated from four-year highs after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's March meeting showed the central bank was less inclined to provide more economic stimulus. Market participants said strong U.S. auto sales figures, which wrapped up the best quarter for vehicle sales since 2008, were likely to contribute to Japanese automaker shares on Wednesday. Nearly 1.7 billion shares traded hands on the main board on Tuesday, compared to last week's full-day average of 1.98 billion shares and 2 billion shares in the week ending March 23. The benchmark Nikkei ended down 0.6 percent at 10,050.39 on Tuesday, while the broader Topix fell 0.6 percent to 851.02. The benchmark logged gains of more than 19 percent in the January-March period, its best first-quarter performance in 24 years. > S&P 500 falls from 4-year highs, thanks to the Fed > Dollar rises vs euro, yen as Fed stimulus stance softens > Prices drop as Fed dampens QE hopes > Gold falls 2 pct after Fed dashes QE3 hopes > Oil slips on demand caution, Fed minutes STOCKS TO WATCH --FAST RETAILING Fast Retailing Co said after the close on Tuesday that its Uniqlo same-store sales rose 5.1 percent in March from a year ago, following a dip in consumer appetite in 2011 in the wake of the March 11 quake and tsunami. -- MITSUBISHI CORP Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp said on Tuesday it had bought a 20 percent stake in Ipanema Coffees, one of Brazil's top coffee farms, the firm's second agricultural investment this year in Brazil. --ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS INC Molson Coors Brewing Co plans to buy East European brewer StarBev for 2.65 billion euros ($3.5 billion), outbidding Japan's Asahi Group, according to people close to the deal late on Tuesday. --TOYOTA, NISSAN, MITSUBISHI MOTORS Toyota Motor Corp said its U.S. car sales in March rose 15 percent, while Nissan Motor Co said its sales in the country jumped 12.5 percent. Mitsubishi Motors Corp said overall U.S. sales dropped 5.3 percent, but said it had record sales of its Outlander Sport vehicles in March. -- SEVEN & I Holdings Co Ltd Seven & I holdings' operating profit is expected to climb 7 percent to an record high of 310 billion yen ($3.77 billion) for the year ending February, 2013, the Nikkei business daily said on Wednesday.