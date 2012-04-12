Nikkei slips, caution ahead of North Korea rocket launch

* Possible North Korea missile launch weighs on sentiment * Sony extends losses, TS Tech outperforms By Mari Saito TOKYO, April 12 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average dipped back into negative territory on Thursday as investors remained cautious ahead of a possible missile launch by neighboring North Korea, while a stronger yen against the dollar sapped demand for Tokyo equities. The Nikkei has lost 6.1 percent so far in April after gaining more than 19 percent in the January-March period. The benchmark Nikkei was down 0.04 percent at 9,455.40 after a seven-session losing streak. The broader Topix index was down 0.1 percent at 804.82. Sony Corp extended losses and sagged 1 percent after the consumer electronics giant more than doubled its loss forecast this week, highlighting the challenges facing the electronics industry. The stock lost 4.5 percent in the previous session. Sony Chief Executive Kazuo Hirai is scheduled to lay out the company's strategy to turn around the ailing business after the close on Thursday. Industry peers Sharp Corp was down 0.8 percent and Panasonic Corp was up 0.9 percent. The yen remained firm against the dollar around 80.94 yen . " We're still not quite in a rebound and investors are cautious as there is possibility of North Korea's missile launch today. It's only natural that people are taking a wait-and-see approach," said Masayuki Otani, chief market analyst at Securities Japan. Defiant North Korea ignored international protests and prepared to launch a long-range rocket as early as Thursday, at the start of a five-day window announced by Pyongyang. The uncertainty over the missile test offset the U.S. market rebound on Wednesday that was supported by major aluminium producer Alcoa Inc, which reported a surprise return to profit in the first quarter and eased concerns about a weak Wall Street earnings season. Foreign investors remained net buyers of Japanese stocks in the week ended April 7, buying 55.1 billion yen ($680.29 million)worth of equities, data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday. Concerns about rising bond yields in Europe's peripheral economies also eased following comments by a European Central Bank policymaker that bond-buying was still on the table to help indebted Spain. Outperforming the index was TS Tech Co Ltd, which jumped 2.7 percent to 1,528 yen after Nomura raised its price target on the manufacturer of vehicle sheets and resin parts to 1,900 yen from 1,700 and kept its "buy" rating. "We expect profits at TS Tech to recover rapidly as output at Honda Motor picks up, and also expect margins to benefit from model revamps at Honda, as it has been bringing down COGS (cost of goods sold) for seats for new models," Nomura said in a note to clients.