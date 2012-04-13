FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei ends up 1.2 pct, China GDP weighs on upside
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 13, 2012 / 6:10 AM / in 5 years

Nikkei ends up 1.2 pct, China GDP weighs on upside

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 13 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
rose 1.2 percent on Friday, propped up by a rally in Fast
Retailing and relief that North Korea's rocket launch
ended in failure, but weaker-than-expected GDP figures from
China weighed on the upside. 	
    The benchmark Nikkei added 113.20 points to
9,637.99, paring earlier gains after the Chinese data. The
broader Topix gained 0.7 percent to 815.48.	
    Fast Retailing surged 8.6 percent after the leading Asian
apparel retailer forecast a record profit for the year ending in
August after a strong second quarter.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.