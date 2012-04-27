FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 27, 2012 / 6:10 AM / in 5 years

Nikkei slips, logs worst April performance in 7 yrs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 27 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
slipped 0.4 percent on Friday after the Bank of Japan's move to
boost its asset purchases by 10 trillion yen ($124 billion)
failed to ease concerns among investors over the fragile
economy.	
    The index has lost 5.6 percent this month and marked its
worst April performance in seven years, after rallying more than
19 percent in the first quarter. 	
    The benchmark Nikkei was down 40.94 points to
9,520.89 after jumping as high as 9,691.70 shortly after the BOJ
announcement. The broader Topix index fell 0.7 percent
to 804.27.

