TOKYO, March 28 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average fell in early trade on Wednesday after rallying 2.4 percent the previous day to its highest close since last year's massive earthquake, as a majority of the companies in the index went ex-dividend. The Nikkei was down 1.1 percent at 10,138.55, while the broader Topix index dropped 1.2 percent to 861.73.