Japan's Nikkei sags 2.3 pct in worst day in 5 months
April 4, 2012 / 6:10 AM / 6 years ago

Japan's Nikkei sags 2.3 pct in worst day in 5 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 4 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average shed
2.3 percent on Wednesday in its worst performance in five
months, after stop-losses were triggered on index futures,
raising concerns that Tokyo's sharp equities rally so far this
year could be grinding to a halt.	
    The Nikkei closed down 230.40 points at 9,819.99,
below 10,000 for the first time in three weeks that saw the
benchmark hitting its highest level since the massive earthquake
and tsunami in March last year.	
    The broader Topix shed 1.8 percent to 835.36, also
marking a four-week closing low.

