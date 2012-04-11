FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei falls for 7th session, worst run in 3 years
April 11, 2012

Nikkei falls for 7th session, worst run in 3 years

TOKYO, April 11 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei index fell for
the seventh straight session on Wednesday, marking its worst run
in almost three years, as fresh concerns about Spanish and
Italian finances weighed on an already fragile market after last
week's poor U.S. jobs data.	
    Sony Corp more than doubled its loss forecast, and
the yen firmed, both of which put Japanese equities on the back
foot.	
    The Nikkei closed 0.8 percent lower at 9,458.74,
breaking below its 13-week moving average near 9,450 and hitting
a near two-month closing low.	
    Sony sank 4.5 percent and Sharp fell 3.2 percent,
while the broader Topix index shed 0.9 percent to
805.84.

