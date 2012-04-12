Nikkei set to rise on hopes of stronger China growth

TOKYO, April 13 (Reuters) - Japan's leading share index is expected to open higher on Friday, tracking gains in Wall Street on speculation that China's growth figures would be stronger than expected. Gains could be limited, however, with a firmer yen and on concerns that North Korea's ballistic rocket launch could further raise tensions on the Korean peninsula. The Nikkei was likely to trade between 9,500 and 9,700, strategists said, while Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 9,600 on Thursday, up 60 points or 0.6 percent from the Osaka close of 9,540. "Japanese stocks will chase the upside following the U.S. markets," said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex Inc. Overnight, U.S. stocks scored a second day of solid gains, led by materials and energy stocks, as rumours about strong GDP figures from China helped wash away some of the worries that hit stocks during a five-day streak of losses that ended with Wednesday's rebound. "The Japanese market faces two negative factors: the weak dollar and the North Korea fears. But most attention will be paid to China's economic figures release this morning," Hiroki said, adding Friday's options settlement should go smoothly. The dollar was last traded at 80.868 yen, hovering near a 1-1/2 month low of 80.568 yen hit on Wednesday. The Nikkei rose 0.7 percent to 9,524.79 on Thursday to snap a seven-session losing streak, its worst run since July 2009. The benchmark also ended above its 13-week moving average near 9,505. The broader Topix gained 0.5 percent to 809.88. The Nikkei is down 5.5 percent this month after rallying more than 19 percent in January-March, its best first-quarter performance in 24 years, boosted by a run of strong U.S. economic data and liquidity boosting programmes by central banks. > Wall St climbs as global fears ebb, Google up late > Euro rises, but debt worries could limit gains > Treasury prices fall but 30yr sale results curb losses > Gold rallies more than 1 percent in rebound > Crude rises as China GDP talk lifts markets STOCKS TO WATCH --SONY CORP Less than a fortnight into his job as CEO, Kazuo Hirai sketched out a strategy to revive Sony: a major push into smartphones, growth in games and cameras, and big cost cuts in a TV business that has not made a profit in 8 years. --FAST RETAILING CO Asia's top apparel retailer Fast Retailing lifted its annual profit forecast to a record after its second-quarter operating profit surged from unseasonably cold winter weather that boosted sales at its Uniqlo basic clothing chain in Japan. --MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP The trust banking unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group is ready to spend up to $1.9 billion on overseas acquisitions to bolster its asset management business amid weak prospects at home, its new head said. --NISSAN MOTOR CO Nissan will build its fourth automobile plant in Dalian, China, through a local joint venture with Dongfeng Motor Co, marking its entry into the country's Northeast, The Nikkei business daily said. --AEON CO Aeon Co, Japan's No.2 general retailer, on Thursday projected a 7.3 to 12.4 percent rise in operating profit this business year on increased offerings of higher-margin, private-label products and cost cuts.