FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei rises 1.3 pct on hopes for stronger China growth
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 13, 2012 / 12:25 AM / 5 years ago

Nikkei rises 1.3 pct on hopes for stronger China growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 13 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei index climbed 1.3
percent in early trading on Friday as talk of
stronger-than-expected GDP figures from China fanned hopes for
global growth.	
    Sharp gains in Fast Retailing after it lifted its
annual profit forecast to a record following strong second
quarter figures also boosted the Nikkei benchmark.	
    The Nikkei was up 119.92 points at 9,644.71 and the
broader Topix gained 1 percent to 817.71.	
    Fast Retailing jumped 5.3 percent.	
    China is to release its first quarter GDP data at 0200 GMT.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.