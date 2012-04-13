Nikkei rises 1.3 pct on hopes for stronger China growth

TOKYO, April 13 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei index climbed 1.3 percent in early trading on Friday as talk of stronger-than-expected GDP figures from China fanned hopes for global growth. Sharp gains in Fast Retailing after it lifted its annual profit forecast to a record following strong second quarter figures also boosted the Nikkei benchmark. The Nikkei was up 119.92 points at 9,644.71 and the broader Topix gained 1 percent to 817.71. Fast Retailing jumped 5.3 percent. China is to release its first quarter GDP data at 0200 GMT.