#Market News
April 17, 2012 / 6:10 AM / in 5 years

Nikkei extends fall, Gree jumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

By Dominic Lau	
    TOKYO, April 17 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei index dipped on
Tuesday to extend the previous session's sharp losses, although
social gaming firm Gree Inc outperformed as investors covered
short positions on the back of an upbeat sector report from Bank
of America Merrill Lynch. 	
    The Nikkei eased 0.1 percent to 9,464,71 after
shedding 1.7 percent on Monday, falling below the key level of
9,500 on concerns over Spain's finances.	
    The broader Topix was down 0.1 percent at 803.09.	
    Gree surged 9.1 percent and was the most heavily
traded stock on the main board by turnover after Merrill Lynch
lifted its price objective on the company and maintained its
"buy" rating.

