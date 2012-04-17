Nikkei set to rise on U.S. earnings, Spain auction

TOKYO, April 18 (Reuters) - Japan's leading share index is expected to open sharply higher on Wednesday, boosted by robust U.S. corporate earnings, a well-received Spanish debt sale and an upbeat German economic sentiment survey. The Nikkei was likely to trade between 9,500 and 9,650, strategists said, after Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 9,600 on Tuesday, up 150 points or 1.6 percent from the Osaka close of 9,450. "Risk appetite has come back. The result of the Spanish short-term auction was good. Corporate earnings in the U.S. met or beat market forecasts," said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex Inc. Hiroki said the Nikkei was likely to face resistance at around 9,600, the upper limit of the ichimoku cloud. Spanish bond yields eased on Tuesday after the country raised more funding than planned at its bill auction, while German analyst and investor confidence rose unexpectedly in April to a high not seen since June 2010. In the United States, Coca-Cola, Goldman Sachs , Johnson & Johnson, International Business Machines Corp and Intel reported profits that beat analysts' estimates, in what has been a surprisingly strong start to the earnings season. A trader said print circuit boards maker Ibiden Co Ltd and semiconductor packages and leadframes maker Shinko Electric Industries Co Ltd were likely to benefit from Intel's results. The benchmark Nikkei dipped 0.1 percent to 9,464.71 on Tuesday, staying below its psychological key level of 9,500 after Monday's 1.7 percent slide on concerns over Spain's ability to finance its debt. The broader Topix eased 0.1 percent to 803.09. The Nikkei is down 6.1 percent so far this month after rallying more than 19 percent in January-March, its best first quarter performance in 24 years. > Wall St rallies on earnings, Europe helps > Dollar, yen slip; commodity bloc currencies gain > Treasuries ease on Spain debt demand, stock gains > Gold closes flat after recovering on Wall St rally > U.S. crude jumps, Brent lags, spread narrows STOCKS TO WATCH --MITSUI O.S.K. LINES LTD The shipper is likely to report a net loss of about 28 billion yen for the year ended March 31, nearly in line with the company's forecast, the Nikkei business daily said. --OJI PAPER CO Oji Paper is expected to report a pretax profit of slightly less than 50 billion yen for the year ended March 31, short of its 51 billion forecast and a 20 percent fall from the previous year, the Nikkei reported.