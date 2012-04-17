FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei set to rise on U.S. earnings, Spain auction
#Market News
April 17, 2012 / 11:16 PM / 5 years ago

Nikkei set to rise on U.S. earnings, Spain auction

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

TOKYO, April 18 (Reuters) - Japan's leading share index is
expected to open sharply higher on Wednesday, boosted by robust
U.S. corporate earnings, a well-received Spanish debt sale and
an upbeat German economic sentiment survey.	
    The Nikkei was likely to trade between 9,500 and
9,650, strategists said, after Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 9,600 on Tuesday, up 150 points or 1.6
percent from the Osaka close of 9,450.	
    "Risk appetite has come back. The result of the Spanish
short-term auction was good. Corporate earnings in the U.S. met
or beat market forecasts," said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist
at Monex Inc.	
    Hiroki said the Nikkei was likely to face resistance at
around 9,600, the upper limit of the ichimoku cloud.	
    Spanish bond yields eased on Tuesday after the country
raised more funding than planned at its bill auction, while
German analyst and investor confidence rose unexpectedly in
April to a high not seen since June 2010.	
    In the United States, Coca-Cola, Goldman Sachs
, Johnson & Johnson, International Business
Machines Corp and Intel reported profits that
beat analysts' estimates, in what has been a surprisingly strong
start to the earnings season.	
    A trader said print circuit boards maker Ibiden Co Ltd
 and semiconductor packages and leadframes maker Shinko
Electric Industries Co Ltd were likely to benefit from
Intel's results.	
    The benchmark Nikkei dipped 0.1 percent to 9,464.71 on
Tuesday, staying below its psychological key level of 9,500
after Monday's 1.7 percent slide on concerns over Spain's
ability to finance its debt.	
    The broader Topix eased 0.1 percent to 803.09.	
    The Nikkei is down 6.1 percent so far this month after
rallying more than 19 percent in January-March, its best first
quarter performance in 24 years.	
	
> Wall St rallies on earnings, Europe helps                 	
> Dollar, yen slip; commodity bloc currencies gain        	
> Treasuries ease on Spain debt demand, stock gains        	
> Gold closes flat after recovering on Wall St rally      	
> U.S. crude jumps, Brent lags, spread narrows             	
    	
    STOCKS TO WATCH	
    --MITSUI O.S.K. LINES LTD 	
    The shipper is likely to report a net loss of about 28
billion yen for the year ended March 31, nearly in line with the
company's forecast, the Nikkei business daily said.	
    --OJI PAPER CO 	
    Oji Paper is expected to report a pretax profit of slightly
less than 50 billion yen for the year ended March 31, short of
its 51 billion forecast and a 20 percent fall from the previous
year, the Nikkei reported.

