Nikkei set to rise, cautious ahead of BOJ this week

TOKYO, April 23 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei index is expected to open higher on Monday as a pledge to raise the size of the IMF's debt crisis rescue fund lifted sentiment, though caution ahead of the Bank of Japan and U.S. Federal Reserve policy meetings this week may cap gains. The Nikkei was likely to trade between 9,550 and 9,650, strategists said, after Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 9,600 on Friday, up 40 points or 0.4 percent from the Osaka close of 9,560. "There are a lot of big events this week - the FOMC and results from Apple. Everyone will focus on the BOJ meeting on Friday. The market will stay at a very narrow range in the beginning of the week," said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex Inc. "But risk aversion will be eased by the IMF move." Leading world economies on Friday pledged $430 billion in new funding for the International Monetary Fund, more than doubling its lending power in a bid to protect the global economy from the euro zone debt crisis. The benchmark Nikkei slipped 0.3 percent on Friday to 9,561.36, below its 13-week moving average near 9,575, while the broader Topix eased 0.3 percent to 811.94. The Nikkei is down 5.2 percent so far this month after rallying more than 19 percent in January-March, its best first quarter performance in 24 years. BNP Paribas recommended investors buy Nikkei call options expiring in December 2013 or call spreads due in December this year to capture any upside should the yen weaken against the dollar this year. The dollar has gained 6 percent against the yen so far this year. > Wall St up on earnings but tech, banks weigh > Euro/dollar has best week since Feb but gains may fade > Treasuries steady, investors anticipate policy meetings > Gold posts 1 pct weekly drop; volume, options eyed > Oil rises on improved Greman sentiment STOCKS TO WATCH -MITSUI CHEMICAL Mitsui Chemical said there had been an explosion and fire at a glue factory, killing one employee and injuring some 20 workers and nearby residents. -NISSAN MOTOR CO Nissan Motor said on Friday that it will start building vehicles under its premium Infiniti brand in China from 2014 as Japan's No.2 automaker aims to challenge the dominance of German rivals in the world's largest car market. -TOYOTA TSUSHO CORP Trading company Toyota Tsusho will buy a stake in Encana Corp's massive coalbed methane field in southern Alberta for C$602 million ($608 million). -YAKULT HONSHA CO LTD French food company Danone may raise its stake in Japanese drink maker Yakult Honsha to 28 percent from 20 percent and has asked the company to put a Danone official in a senior managing position, Kyodo News reported on Saturday. -RAKUTEN INC Rakuten said on Friday it would close the internet shopping website it operates in China with Baidu Inc by the end of May.