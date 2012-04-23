FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei reverses gains after BOJ bond buy report
April 23, 2012 / 3:05 AM / in 5 years

Nikkei reverses gains after BOJ bond buy report

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Nikkei falls 0.3 pct, reversing earlier gains
    * Asahi says BOJ to extend bond buying maturities
    * Mitsui Chemicals sags after glue factory explosion

    By Dominic Lau	
    TOKYO, April 23 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average fell on
Monday, reversing earlier gains, after a report that the Bank of
Japan would extend the maturity of bonds it purchased prompted
investors to sell index futures and buy five-year Japanese
government bonds.	
    "The JGB story is leading the futures flow in the Nikkei.
Some of the CTAs basically are buying JGBs and selling futures,"
a senior dealer at a foreign bank said, referring to an Asahi
Shimbun newspaper report.	
    CTA stands for commodity trading advisers and refers to
hedge funds that bet on futures.	
    The Asahi newspaper said the BOJ was considering expanding
the target of its asset purchase programme from two-year bonds
to bonds with maturities of up to five years.	
    The BOJ is due to meet on Friday and market consensus is
that it will ease policy further by expanding its 65 trillion
yen ($796.5 billion) asset-buying and loan programme by 5
trillion or 10 trillion yen, with the increase to be used to buy
government bonds. 	
    The Nikkei slipped 0.3 percent to 9,533.48 points
after trading as high as 9,643.27 earlier in the session as a
pledge to raise the size of the International Monetary Fund's
debt crisis rescue fund lifted sentiment.	
    The broader Topix index was down 0.3 percent at
809.16, while yields on the five-year JGB eased 1.5
basis points to 0.265 percent, their lowest level since October
2010.	
    Leading world economies on Friday pledged $430 billion in
new funding for the IMF, more than doubling its lending power in
a bid to protect the global economy from the euro zone debt
crisis. 	
    Among the most heavily traded stocks was Mitsui Chemicals
Inc, which shed 5 percent after the company said there
had been an explosion and fire at its glue factory, killing one
employee and injuring some 20 workers and nearby residents.	
    Trading volume on the main board after the halfway point was
light, at 40 percent of its full daily average for the past 90
days. 	
    Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co Ltd lost 7.3 percent
after the company reduced its parent annual dividend to 5 yen
from 8 yen per share following an operating loss of 11.3 billion
yen for the year ended March 31.	
    JPMorgan expected Japanese companies to show some
improvements in January-March earnings, however.	
    "Overall, we expect a gradual rise in more positive earnings
visibility. Positive cyclical developments, tailwinds from the
currency, as well as easier year-over-year comparisons after
last year's disaster-affected earnings plunge make this likely,"
it said in a report.	
    "Evidence of this has come through in analysts' earnings
revision ratio improving sharply in recent months."	
    The Topix's one-month earnings momentum - analysts' earnings
upgrades minus downgrades as a percentage of total estimates -
turned positive to 3.6 percent in March from minus 6.6 percent
in February, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.    	
    Yakult Honsha Co Ltd jumped 12.1 percent after
Kyodo News said French food firm Danone may increase
its stake in the Japanese drink maker to 28 percent from 20
percent.

