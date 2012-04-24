Japan's Nikkei weighed down by Europe uncertainty

* Nikkei set to fall for fourth straight session * Euro zone problems weigh on financials By Dominic Lau TOKYO, April 24 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday, down for the fourth straight session, as slowing growth in Europe and political uncertainty in France and the Netherlands fanned fears of a widening euro zone debt crisis. Financials came under pressure, sending the Nikkei down 0.7 percent to 9,474.78, though it held above the 38.2 percent retracement of its rally from November to March, near 9,445. The Dutch prime minister tendered his government's resignation on Monday after Dutch officials failed to agree on budget cuts, while France's Socialist presidential candidate Francois Hollande, who promised to renegotiate a European budget pact, beat incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy in the first-round of elections. Adding to that, the euro zone's business slump deepened at a far faster pace than expected in April, suggesting the economy will stay in recession at least until the second half of the year. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shed 2.2 percent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lost 1.8 percent, Japan's top investment bank Nomura Holdings dropped 2 percent and Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co Ltd fell 1.8 percent. "I cut back on the financial sector in March. I am underweight on the sector," said Yasuo Sakuma, portfolio manager at Bayview Asset Management. However, Sakuma remained bullish on Japanese equities on the view that corporate earnings were likely to improve sharply after plunging in the wake of last year's earthquake in Japan and floods in Thailand. "We are looking for the opportunity to invest in blue-chip technology companies, like semiconductor processing equipment," he said. Shinko Electric Industries Co Ltd gained 1.8 percent after the maker of semiconductor packages and leadframes lowered its operating loss forecast to 3.7 billion yen ($45.6 million) from 5.5 billion yen for the year ended March 31 on improving margins. Chip equipment maker Advantest Corp surged 4.9 percent, with traders citing a Nikkei newspaper report that the company's shipment of testing units for smartphone chips increased in the January-March quarter. All Nippon Airways Co Ltd advanced 3.6 percent after the company said it would likely double its dividend to 4 yen per share for the year ended March 31 after hiking its profit forecast for the period due to cost-cutting and strong demand. The broader Topix index lost 0.7 percent to 803.85.