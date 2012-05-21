Nikkei seen rising as bargain hunting continues

TOKYO, May 22 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average is expected to rise on Tuesday, continuing Monday's technical correction as investors pick up bargains after stocks were knocked down last week by concerns about a deepening euro crisis and a strong yen. Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,650 and 8,750 on Tuesday after Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,695, up 0.9 percent from the close in Osaka of 8,620. "The reasons why Japanese stocks have been falling recently are all down to overseas factors, so once foreign markets calm down the Nikkei should follow suit," said Masayuki Doshida, senior market analyst at Rakuten Securities. "On the domestic side, Japanese stocks are also very reasonable at the moment, so it's a good time to buy." U.S. stocks bounced back overnight after their biggest weekly fall in almost six months last week, with the S&P 500 breaking a six-day losing streak, and tech shares outperforming the market. The Nikkei added 0.3 percent to 8,633.89 in light volume on Monday, after a 3 percent fall on Friday that marked seven straight weeks of losses, the worst run since 2001. The benchmark index has fallen 15.8 percent since its year-to-date high of 10,255.15 hit on March 27, falling well into "oversold" territory on concerns about worsening fiscal health in the euro zone, slowing growth in China and a stumbling U.S. recovery. > Wall St rebounds, but investors dump Facebook > Euro rebounds vs dollar ahead of EU meeting > Benchmark notes ease on profit-taking, before supply > Gold eases after failing to breach $1,600/oz > Oil rises on China calls for growth, Iran STOCKS TO WATCH --RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORP Renesas will cut 6,000 jobs and seek a 50 billion yen increase in capital, the Yomiuri daily said, after the semiconductor maker made a 57 billion yen operating loss in the year just ended. Mitsubishi Electric Corp, a parent company, said on Monday it was prepared to offer support if needed. --TOSHIBA A Thai unit of Toshiba Corp will invest 2 billion baht ($64 million) to build an air conditioning unit plant at the Bangkadi industrial estate in Thailand.