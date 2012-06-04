FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 3-Japan shares sag, Topix near 3 decade low
June 4, 2012 / 6:10 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 3-Japan shares sag, Topix near 3 decade low

TOKYO, June 4 (Reuters) - Japan’s shares fell sharply on Monday, with the Topix index falling to a near three-decade low as investors rushed to sell off riskier assets on the back of disappointing U.S. jobs data, concerns about a worsening euro zone debt crisis and slowing Chinese growth.

The Nikkei average fell 1.7 percent to 8,295.63 while the broader Topix index lost 1.9 percent to 695.51, a level not seen since late 1983. Last week, it fell for the ninth straight week, its longest such run since 1975.

