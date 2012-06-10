Nikkei likely to rise on EU aid for Spain banks

TOKYO, June 11 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average is set to rise on Monday after euro zone finance ministers agreed on loans to Spain to help its battered banks, easing fears Europe's financial crisis would escalate. Market players said the Nikkei would likely trade between 8,500 to 8,700 on Monday after Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,515, up 1 percent from the close in Osaka of 8,430. "Last week, everyone was waiting for leaders to take action, so now that Spain's bailout has been decided, investors will be somewhat reassured," said Masayuki Doshida, senior market analyst at Rakuten Securities. "But people will be looking forward to the run of events coming in the near future as well." A Greek election on June 17 could result in Greece leaving the common currency, while investors hope a G20 meeting on June 18-19 will produce a coordinated response to the problems besetting the global economy. After central banks held fire on policy changes last week, investors are also hoping for further easing from both the Bank of Japan, which will announce the results of a policy meeting this Friday, as well as the Federal Reserve, which meets on June 19-20. The Nikkei sagged 2.1 percent to 8,459.26 on Friday, but managed to snap nine straight weeks of losses, its longest such run for 20 years. The benchmark index is now 17.5 percent lower than its one-year high hit on March 27, driven down by concerns about a deepening euro zone crisis and worries about a lagging recovery in the U.S. and slowing growth in China. Japanese stocks have also been pinched by a strong yen as investors scramble to buy up the "safe-haven" currency amidst global uncertainty. Euro zone finance ministers agreed to lend Spain up to 100 billion euros ($125 billion) to support its struggling banks, with the Spanish government to confirm the exact amount in just over a week. > Wall St ends best week of year on Spanish bank aid > Euro slides as euro zone risks escalate > Bonds erase price gains as Spanish bailout eyed > Gold rises after tumbling early, Spain rescue eyed > Oil lower on euro zone woes, fading Fed hopes STOCKS TO WATCH - KANSAI ELECTRIC POWER CO Kansai Electric Power Co is to continue preparing for rolling blackouts this summer, despite receiving de facto permission from the government to restart its Ohi nuclear power plant, according to the Nikkei business daily. - MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS Mitsubishi Chemical Corp, a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, plans to shut its Kashima No.1 naphtha cracker in 2014 due to falling demand at home and as the strong yen bites into its profits, Japanese media reported on Saturday. The company will lose some 30 percent of its ethylene production capacity. - ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO, YOSHINOYA HOLDINGS CO Beefbowl chains Sukiya, owned by Zensho Holdings Co, and Yoshinoya suffered a sharp year-on-year drop in sales in May, according to the Nikkei business daily. Sukiya lost 10.8 percent in sales revenue, the worst drop in nine years, while Yoshinoya's sales slipped 10.5 percent.