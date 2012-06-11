Japan's Nikkei boosted by EU aid for Spain banks

* Euro-related companies firmer as yen eases * Sharp jumps 6.6 percent on new business strategy By Sophie Knight TOKYO, June 11 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose more than 2 percent in early trade on Monday after euro zone finance ministers agreed to loan Spain money to help its battered banks, easing fears about an escalating crisis. The Nikkei rose 2.3 percent to 8,664.74 , with Europe-related stocks such as Mazda Motor Corp seeing some of the biggest gains as the yen eased against the euro. " The main problem was Spain, and now that a forward-looking strategy to tackle that problem has emerged, the mist has lifted somewhat," said Ryota Sakagami, chief strategist of equity research at SMBC Nikko Securities. "Valuations are so cheap that a return to normal levels would involve an upside of 30 percent." Euro zone finance ministers agreed to lend Spain up to 100 billion euros ($125 billion) to support its struggling banks, with the Spanish government to confirm the exact amount in just over a week. An easing yen against the euro, which rose to over 100 yen, helped Europe-dependent exporters such as TDK Corp, which put on 5.9 percent. Mazda Motor Corp, the Japanese auto maker with the most exposure to the euro zone, gained 4 percent. Canon Inc was also boosted by improved prospects for Europe, gaining 3 percent as the most traded stock by turnover on the main board. The stock was also boosted by news of a share buyback last week. Sharp Corp jumped 6.6 percent after the company laid out a business strategy on Friday that included the sale of more shares to Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industries and the reduction of its total net debt. Sharp also said it was considering listing the subsidiary that operates its main Sakai liquid crystal display factory. Mitsubishi Chemical Corp put on 4.6 percent after the Nikkei business daily said subsidiary Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings would shut its Kashima No.1 naphtha cracker in 2014, reducing its ethylene production capacity by 30 percent. The broader Topix index rose 2.2 percent to 733.2. Despite the boost from news of the Spanish bailout, risk sentiment will be tempered by uncertainty ahead of a busy two weeks. "Last week the market was hampered by a string of bad news about a slowing U.S. economy, fears about Spain... now investors will be looking to big events in the near-term for clues," said Masayuki Doshida, senior market analyst at Rakuten Securities. A Greek election on June 17 could result in Greece leaving the common currency, while investors hope a G20 meeting on June 18-19 will produce a coordinated response to the problems besetting the global economy. After central banks held fire on policy changes last week, investors are also hoping for further easing from both the Bank of Japan, which will announce the results of a policy meeting this Friday, as well as the U.S. Federal Reserve, which meets on June 19-20. "The BOJ have little choice other than to ease," said Sakagami of SMBC Nikko Securities. "If they don't and the Fed does, then the yen will strengthen again, and they'll face enormous pressure from politicians to do it."