Japan's Nikkei climbs, Spanish bailout soothes nerves

* Euro-related companies firmer as yen eases * Sharp jumps 6.6 percent on new business strategy * Risk sentiment improves but big events yet to come By Sophie Knight TOKYO, June 11 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Monday morning after euro zone finance ministers agreed to loan Spain money to help its struggling banks, easing investors' fears about contagion from the country's financial sector. The Nikkei rose 1.9 percent to 8,616.79, stepping back above its 14-day moving average at 8,535.26, supported by gains in widely held Canon Inc and other firms with exposure to Europe as the yen eased against the euro. " The main problem was Spain, and now that a forward-looking strategy to tackle that problem has emerged, the mist has lifted somewhat," said Ryota Sakagami, chief strategist of equity research at SMBC Nikko Securities. "But I don't think this will turn into a full-blown rally over the coming days with the Greek election looming." Sharp Corp jumped 6.6 percent after the company laid out a business strategy on Friday that included the sale of more shares to Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industries and the reduction of its total net debt. Sharp also said it was considering listing the subsidiary that operates its main Sakai liquid crystal display factory. Sumco Corp, a silicon wafer maker, was the biggest gainer on the main board with a jump of 12.2 percent after the silicon wafer maker said operating profit in the first quarter had jumped 52 percent to 3 billion yen ($38 million) due to the expanding smart phone market. Exporters dependent on Europe were granted a breather as the yen eased against the euro, which broke above 100 yen, after euro zone finance ministers agreed to lend Spain up to 100 billion euros ($125 billion) to support its struggling banks. Canon Inc, a camera maker with high exposure to Europe, rose 2.7 percent as the most traded stock by turnover on the main board and was given an extra push by last week's announcement of a share buyback. TDK Corp rose 5.2 percent, while Mazda Motor Corp gained 3 percent. "The focus is now on the upside," said Sakagami. "Valuations are so cheap that a return to normal levels would involve an upside of 30 percent on the Topix." The 12-month forward price-to-book ratio of the Topix index stands at 0.8, in contrast to 1.8 for the S&P 500 index and 1.2 for the Euro STOXX 50. The Topix rose 1.7 percent to 730.05 by the midday break on Monday. LOOKING AHEAD Despite the boost from news of the Spanish bailout, risk sentiment will be tempered by uncertainty ahead of a busy two weeks. "Last week the market was hampered by a string of bad news about a slowing U.S. economy, fears about Spain... now investors will be looking to big events in the near-term for clues," said Masayuki Doshida, senior market analyst at Rakuten Securities. A Greek election on June 17 could result in Greece leaving the common currency, while investors hope a G20 meeting on June 18-19 will produce a coordinated response to the problems besetting the global economy. After central banks held fire on policy changes last week, investors are also hoping for further easing from both the Bank of Japan, which will announce the results of a policy meeting this Friday, as well as the U.S. Federal Reserve, which meets on June 19-20. "The BOJ have little choice other than to ease," said Sakagami of SMBC Nikko Securities. "If they don't and the Fed does, then the yen will strengthen again, and they'll face enormous pressure from politicians to do it."