Nikkei falls as wary investors eye Greek vote, Fed

* Renesas shoots up on report of 50 bln yen loan * Financials, consumer electronics in favour * Risk sentiment hurt by weak U.S. retail figures By Sophie Knight TOKYO, June 14 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Thursday as investors continued to sell riskier assets ahead of a Greek election that could be a game changer for the euro zone, as well as a Federal Reserve meeting next week. The Nikkei slipped 0.7 percent to 8,528.51 points , trapped in the same tight range seen in recent sessions after a Spanish bank bailout deal failed to dispel concern about the escalating euro zone debt crisis. Export-dependent companies and automakers sagged, though Renesas Electronics bucked the trend with a jump of 20 percent, the latest volatile spurt for the troubled chipmaker after reports that it would take out a 50 billion yen loan. Liquidity has fallen dramatically this week, with investors reluctant to take on fresh positions ahead of the Greek election on Sunday that could set the country on the path to a rocky euro zone exit. "The market lacks momentum at the moment because investors are in 'wait-and-see' mode," said Hiroyuki Fukunaga, chief executive of Investrust. "If the benchmark index fell beyond the June 4 low or rose beyond 8,700 that would set its direction, but it's unlikely to do that until after next week." Disappointing U.S. retail figures showing sales fell to a two-year low in May, the latest indicator of a stuttering recovery in the world's largest economy, further chilling investor confidence. "These are just the latest gloomy statistics out of the U.S. and it's exactly news like this that has forced so much attention on the FOMC meeting, to see if they will ease to boost the economy," said Makoto Kikuchi, CEO of Myojo Asset Management Japan. Banks outperformed, along with the securities sector , which put on 3.3 percent after its U.S. counterparts gained following a boost for JPMorgan Chase & Co on Chief Executive Jamie Dimon's testimony about a multibillion-dollar trading loss. Nomura Holdings gained 3 percent, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc rose 2.5 percent. Renesas Electronics Corp soared 19.3 percent after the Mainichi newspaper said the money-losing chipmaker would receive a total 50 billion yen ($630 million) in loans from banks, after its main shareholders balked at a request to inject fresh capital. Consumer electronics companies, which had taken a beating over in recent weeks on pessimism about their failing TV units, also bucked the market fall. Sharp Corp, Sony Corp and Panasonic Corp rose between 1 and 1.5 percent. Ricoh Co Ltd gained 3 percent after JP Morgan upgraded the office equipment maker to "overweight" from "neutral", and hiked its operating profit forecast for the current year to 60 billion yen from 50 billion yen, saying a slowdown in sales had been halted and the benefits from a restructuring took hold. The broader Topix index dropped 0.5 percent to 722.97 in thin trade. Volume slipped to 32.9 percent of last week's daily average as midterm investors stepped out of the game to await next week's pivotal events. Also on the agenda is a Bank of Japan policy meeting that concludes on Friday, but many expect the bank will hold fire on further easing to await developments in Europe and a Fed decision on further easing. Foreign investors sold a net 158 billion yen ($2 billion) of Japanese stocks last week, the eighth straight week of net selling, Ministry of Finance data showed on Thursday. Amid uncertainty about a global slowdown, foreign investors emerged as net buyers of safe-haven bonds instead.