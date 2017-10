TOKYO, June 15 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average opened up on Friday, tracking overnight U.S. gains after a report that central banks are ready to provide liquidity and prevent a credit squeeze in the case of market turmoil after the Greek election. The Nikkei opened up 0.5 percent at 8,609.70, while the broader Topix index rose 0.5 percent to 729.25.