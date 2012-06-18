FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei hits one-month closing high on Greek relief
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 18, 2012 / 6:06 AM / in 5 years

Nikkei hits one-month closing high on Greek relief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 18 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
topped 8,700 for the first time in a month on Monday after
Greece's pro-bailout parties won a majority at weekend
elections, heading off the prospect of a messy euro zone exit
for the highly-indebted country.
    The Nikkei ended up 1.8 percent to 8,721.02, its
highest closing level since May 22 and breaking above its 25-day
moving average at 8,601.54. 
    But the index is still down 13.5 percent this quarter after
rallying 19.3 percent in January-March to log its best first
quarter performance in 24 years.
    The broader Topix rose 1.7 percent to 738.81, also
hitting a one-month closing high.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.