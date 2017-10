TOKYO, June 21 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Thursday as the yen weakened slightly after the U.S. Federal Reserve stopped short of a third round of quantitative easing and satisfied itself with just a dash of monetary stimulus. The Nikkei rose 0.6 percent to 8,806.69 and the broader Topix index also edged up 0.6 percent, to 751.75.