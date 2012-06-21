Nikkei pokes above 8,800 on short-covering, easing yen

* Exporters buoyed by weaker yen * Toshiba rises on massive solar farm plan * Softbank gains 3 pct to hit year-to-date high TOKYO, June 21 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Thursday morning as investors unwound some short positions and sentiment was buoyed by a weaker yen after the U.S. Federal Reserve held back from a third round of quantitative easing to prop up the U.S. economy. The Nikkei added 1 percent to 8,836.69 as major exporters and large caps firmed, with Softbank Corp hitting a nine-month high on expectations that it would follow Verizon Communications Inc's revamp of its fee structure. " Selling pressure has halved since its peak in March and a lot of short positions have been built up, which means there could be a short squeeze going on," said Yasuo Sakuma, portfolio manager at Bayview Asset Management. "But sentiment is still bearish and the 'wait-and-see' mood hasn't lifted." The Fed disappointed some investors hoping for a third round of quantitative easing on Wednesday, but decided to extend its "Operation Twist" beyond its original June expiration to the end of the year to boost the flagging U.S. recovery. It also cut its GDP growth estimates for the year by 20 percent. "The fact they eased at all is a plus for the U.S. economy, while holding off on QE3 is good for the Japanese market as it didn't strengthen the yen," said Hideyuki Ishiguro, assistant manager of investment strategy at Okasan Securities. "The other factor buoying the Nikkei today is short-covering after Korea and Taiwan didn't make the MSCI upgrade." New York-based equity index provider MSCI maintained South Korea and Taiwan in its "emerging market" category on Thursday, dashing hopes of an upgrade. Some investors expecting an upgrade had sold Nikkei futures in the run-up to the decision on the assumption it would draw attention away from the Japanese market, but were forced to cover their short-bets. Softbank gained 3.2 percent to hit its highest level since Sept. 20, building on its recent solid gains. "Softbank was going sideways for a long time, but its rise is likely connected to expectations that it will revamp its fee structure like Verizon and AT&T," Sakuma of Bayview Asset Management. Toshiba Corp rose 2.7 percent after the company revealed plans on Wednesday to build a 100-megawatt solar farm, the largest in Japan, on the northeastern coastline hit by last year's tsunami and nuclear power accident. Automakers were firm, with Toyota Motor Corp up 1 percent as the top-traded stock by turnover on the main board. Honda Motor Co Ltd rose 3 percent, while Nissan Motor Co Ltd put on 2.3 percent after the Nikkei business daily reported it would cut domestic production capacity by 15 percent without dropping staff. Renesas Electronics Corp advanced 4.6 percent after sources said its major shareholders had agreed to provide the Troubled chipmaker with 50 billion yen ($633 million) towards its restructuring. Hitachi Ltd and NEC Corp were flat, while Mitsubishi Electric Corp rose 1.1 percent. The broader Topix index rose 1 percent to 754.60, the highest level since May 14. Concern about the euro zone debt crisis lingered as investors awaited a meeting of the region's finance ministers later on Thursday to discuss recent efforts to stabilise the currency union. Spanish bond yields rocketed to euro-era highs this week and a victory for a pro-bailout party in a Greek election failed to calm fears about the country's fiscal situation. The Nikkei is at the highest level since May 17 and has recovered 6.5 percent from a six-month low on June 4. However, it is down 12.4 percent on the quarter, hurt by concerns about slowing growth in the United States and China as well as a deepening euro zone crisis.