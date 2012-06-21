FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2012

Nikkei hits 5-wk closing high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 21 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
broke above 8,800 on Thursday for the first time in five weeks,
as sentiment was buoyed by a softer yen after the U.S. Federal
Reserve held back from more aggressive stimulus steps to prop up
the economy.
    The Nikkei, shrugging off a disappointing report on
Chinese manufacturing activity, rose 0.8 percent to 8,824.07,
driven by exporters, such as Honda Motor Co Ltd, up 3.5
percent, and Canon Inc, adding 1.4 percent.
    The broader Topix advanced 0.9 percent to 753.96,
marking its highest closing level since May 14.

