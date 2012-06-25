Nikkei set to fall on European summit doubts

TOKYO, June 26 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average is expected to open lower on Tuesday on scepticism that this week's European summit will produce any significant progress to tackle the currency bloc's debt crisis. The Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,600 and 8,750, strategists said, after Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,640 on Monday, down 0.9 percent from the Osaka close of 8,720. Orders from foreign brokers before Tuesday's open showed net sell orders of 6.0 million shares. "Although the market had been supported by hopes on the EU summit, now there are growing worries, looking at developments in Europe," said Masayuki Doshida, senior market analyst at Rakuten Securities. "Greece seems to be backpedalling on fiscal reform while (German Chancellor) Angela Merkel is opposed to the idea of joint euro bonds." A fifth euro zone country turned to Brussels for funding on Monday when Cyprus announced it was seeking a lifeline for its banks and its budget, hours after Spain submitted a formal request to bail out its banks. Doshida said the market would also watch the Japanese parliament's vote on consumption tax bills later in the day. On Monday, the Nikkei eased 0.7 percent to 8,734.62, falling below its five-day moving average at 8,753.04, and the broader Topix index slipped 0.4 percent to 750.92. The benchmark Nikkei has rallied 6 percent since hitting a six-month low on June 4, but is still down 13.4 percent in the quarter, hurt by concerns about the deepening euro zone sovereign debt crisis and slowing global growth. > Wall St tumbles on European summit scepticism > Euro falls on fading summit hope, yen jumps sharply > Euro zone doubts, stock losses support U.S. debt > Gold rises ahead of Euro meeting; Cyprus needs money > Oil steady as U.S. storm fears ease, eyes on Europe STOCKS TO WATCH --TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER CO Tokyo Electric Power Co will receive fresh funding at interest rates below 1 percent from its top 10 lenders, the Nikkei business daily reported. --SONY CORP, PANASONIC CORP Japanese television makers Sony and Panasonic said on Monday they will cooperate to make OLED (organic light emitting diode) televisions as they battle Korean rivals Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics to take the lead in the technology, widely seen as replacing current LCD TVs. --U-SHIN LTD Valeo is in talks to sell its access mechanisms business to Japan's U-Shin, the French auto parts maker said in a statement on Monday.