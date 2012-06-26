Nikkei hits one-week low on doubts over EU summit

* Nikkei sheds 0.8 pct, firmer yen not helping * NEG sinks after cutting Q1 net income f'cast * Defensive stocks offer some support * Market eyes Japan sale tax vote on Tuesday By Dominic Lau TOKYO, June 26 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a one-week low on Tuesday on growing concerns a European leaders summit this week will fail to make any significant progress in tackling the region's debt crisis. Worries over the euro zone boosted the appeal of the Japanese currency, which weighed on exporters, although gains in defensive stocks provided some support. The Nikkei lost 0.8 percent to 8,667.03, but was holding above its 25-day moving average of 8,596.69. "The biggest elephant in the room is Europe, but there are other elephants now entering into the room," said Stefan Worrall, director of equity cash sales at Credit Suisse in Tokyo. On top of the EU crisis, rising Middle East tensions and concerns over China's growth were "making it difficult to see the outlook or longer term investment opportunity with any clarity", said Worrall. The benchmark Nikkei has gained 5.2 percent since hitting a six-month low on June 4, but is still down 14 p ercent in the quarter, on track for its worst quarterly fall in two years. TDK Corp, Honda Motor Co Ltd and Toyota Motor Corp were down between 1.8 and 3.6 percent on Tuesday. Nippon Electric Glass Co Ltd sagged 7.4 percent after the company cut its net income forecast to zero for the quarter ending June 30, from a previous estimate of 500 million to 3.5 billion yen profit, citing securities appraisal losses. The glass and ceramics index lost 1.7 percent. The sector's one-month earnings momentum -- analysts' earnings upgrades minus downgrades as a percentage of total estimates -- deteriorated to minus 22 percent this month from minus 16 percent in May, data from Thomson Reuters Datastream showed. In contrast, the broader Topix's earnings momentum worsened to minus 2.3 percent from 0.1 percent last month. The Topix was down 0.7 percent at 739.73 on Tuesday. Defensive stocks were in demand, however, with telecommunications firm KDDI up 0.8 percent and Japan Tobacco adding 1.6 percent. The market will be watching Tuesday's Japanese parliament vote on consumption tax bills aimed at tackling the country's snowballing public debt. The sale tax hike is expected to pass after Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda did a deal with opposition lawmakers to support the bills, despite opposition from within his government, but any complication would hit markets.