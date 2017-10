TOKYO, June 26 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a one-week closing low on Tuesday on mounting concerns a European leaders summit this week will fail to make any significant progress in combating the region's debt crisis. The Nikkei closed 0.8 percent lower at 8,663.99, holding below 8,714.78, the 23.6 percent retracement of its fall from March 27 to June 4. The Topix lost 0.9 percent at 738.89.