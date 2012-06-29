FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei dips on open as EU wrangling weighs
#Market News
June 29, 2012 / 12:10 AM / 5 years ago

Nikkei dips on open as EU wrangling weighs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 29 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
opened lower on Friday as pessimism increased about the
inability of euro zone leaders to agree on a solution to the
region's debt crisis, although there were hopes for a market
recovery later in the day on short-covering.
    The Nikkei fell 0.6 percent to 8,823.57, while the broader
Topix dipped 0.4 percent to 755.80. 
    The Nikkei has fallen 12 percent so far in the second
quarter, which ends on Friday, wiping out much of the
first-quarter's 19.3 percent surge, the biggest first-quarter
gain in 24 years.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
