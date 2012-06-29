FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei jumps 1.5 pct to highest close in seven weeks
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 29, 2012 / 6:06 AM / 5 years ago

Nikkei jumps 1.5 pct to highest close in seven weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 29 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average jumped 1.5
percent on Friday to close above 9,000 for the first time in
seven weeks after European leaders agreed to take emergency
action to bring down the borrowing costs of Italy and Spain.
    The Nikkei closed up 132.67 points at 9,006.78 after
trading as high as 9,044.04, r eversing a small decline at the
end of the morning session.
    The benchmark Nikkei is still down 10.7 percent this
quarter, its worst quarterly performance since last year's
July-September period. However, it is up 6.5 percent for the
year.
    The broader Topix index climbed 1.5 percent to
770.08

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.