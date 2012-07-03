FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Nikkei rises to 8-week high on hopes for more easing
July 3, 2012 / 6:06 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Nikkei rises to 8-week high on hopes for more easing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to read Nikkei close was highest in 8 weeks)
    TOKYO, July 3 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose
on Tuesday as investors gunned for more growth-boosting easing
programmes from central banks following unexpectedly poor U.S.
data and ahead of policy meetings in Europe and Japan in the
next week.
    The Nikkei ended up 0.7 percent at 9,066.59, its highest
close in eight weeks, while the broader Topix gained 1
percent to 777.11, its best close since May 8. 

 (Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

