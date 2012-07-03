CORRECTED-Nikkei rises to 8-week high on hopes for more easing

(Corrects to read Nikkei close was highest in 8 weeks) TOKYO, July 3 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Tuesday as investors gunned for more growth-boosting easing programmes from central banks following unexpectedly poor U.S. data and ahead of policy meetings in Europe and Japan in the next week. The Nikkei ended up 0.7 percent at 9,066.59, its highest close in eight weeks, while the broader Topix gained 1 percent to 777.11, its best close since May 8. (Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Richard Borsuk)