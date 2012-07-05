Nikkei likely to slide after ECB rate cut fails to inspire

TOKYO, July 6 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average is likely to slide on Friday after fresh monetary easing in Europe and China failed to boost investor appetite for risk, with market players bracing for U.S. jobs data later in the day. The European Central Bank cut rates to a record low of 0.75 percent, while China and Britain also loosened policy, but share prices in Europe and on Wall Street dipped. "I expect the Nikkei to fall a bit as it comes under pressure from selling in U.S. and European markets, with most players waiting for the jobs data," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, a market analyst at Monex Securities. Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 9,000 to 9,1000 on Friday. Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 9,065, down slightly from the close in Osaka at 9,090. The Nikkei fell 0.3 percent to 9,079.80 on Thursday, coming off a two-month closing high marked on Wednesday and retreating ahead of its 75-day moving average at 9,158. A fall in the euro against the yen after the ECB rate hike could hit exporters with high exposure to Europe such as Canon and some other precision machinery makers. The euro fell to about 99.00 yen, near a four-week low around 98.33 hit last week and not far from an 11-1/2 year low of 95.59 just over a month ago. >Wall St rally ends, caution before jobs report >Euro weakens after ECB cuts rates >Prices gain as China, ECB cut interest rates >Gold falls after cenbank easing, eyes US payrolls >Brent up on Norway supply woes, some policy easing STOCKS TO WATCH - SEVEN & I Seven & I Holdings Co, Japan's top general retailer, posted a 1.4 percent fall in quarterly profit as weakness in its supermarket business offset higher sales at its convenience stores, but it kept its outlook for a record full-year profit. - DIC Operating profits at printing chemicals company DIC are expected to fall 22 percent from a year earlier to around 8 billion yen ($100 million) in April-June, due to a slowdown in China, Japan's Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.