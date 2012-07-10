Weak China import data dents early Nikkei gains

* Nikkei rebounds after 3-day losing streak * Global slowdown worries cap gains, China data no help * Hopes of stimulus help to support market * Euro zone finance ministers meeting have limited impact * Nikon down on Intel stake in competitor ASML By Hideyuki Sano TOKYO, July 10 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rebounded on Tuesday after three straight days of declines, but pared gains after weaker-than-expected Chinese imports fanned concerns about China's slowing economy. With Chinese data adding to worries over the global slowdown, the Nikkei could be capped below a two-month peak hit earlier in the month for now, with its support mainly coming from vague hopes of more stimulus from central banks around the world. "Today's move is largely a reaction after a sharp fall yesterday. I don't see much upside from here and if things turn worse, we could see the Nikkei falling again," said a trader at a Japanese brokerage firm. The Nikkei rose 0.3 percent to 8,920.56 points, after falling 1.4 percent losses on Monday, its biggest daily drop since June 8. The broader Topix index gained just 0.1 percent to 764.48. Tokyo shares trimmed gains after China said its imports rose 6.3 percent from a year ago in June, about half of what economists had expected. "The data suggests Chinese demand is possibly weaker than many people think," said Masaru Hamasaki, chief strategist at Toyota Asset Management. The Nikkei's rebound reduced the immediate risk of it breaking below a key trend-line support that connects the intraday lows of June 4 and June 26-27 and came in around 8,850 on Tuesday. That could have led some players to think its bull run since early June is over. "I tend to think the Nikkei is likely to consolidate around here. Still, the global economy is clearly deteriorating and there are worries whether China can gain momentum without fiscal stimulus," said Hisashi Kuroda, general manager of equity investment at Meiji Yasuda Asset. "I'm hoping that U.S. and Japanese economies will muddle through but I'm not fully convinced," he said. COUNTING ON STIMULUS The market took little notice of the euro zone finance ministers' meeting, where they agreed to give Spain more extra year to reach its deficit target but made no apparent progress on activating the bloc's rescue funds to intervene in bond markets to bring down the spiralling borrowing costs of Spain and Italy. "There's not much new in the meeting. But on the whole, they are making progress, even if it's slow. So it's not a bad thing for markets," said Toyota Asset's Hamasaki. Hamasaki added that global shares will be supported as the European Central Bank seems ready to take more steps. ECB President Mario Draghi kept the door open on Monday to further interest rate cuts, saying any decision on further action would depend on economic data. In fact, hopes of more stimulus from China and elsewhere are playing an important role in supporting the market, with investors now eyeing the Bank of Japan's policy meeting on Wednesday and Thursday. Energy shares led the gains, with the Tokyo Stock Exchange's oil and coal firms subindex the best performer with gains of 3.1 percent. The sharp gain in the sector came after more than six months of underperformance, with the ratio of subindex against the Topix hitting two-year low on Monday. Bucking the overall trend, Nikon dropped 6.3 percent after Intel Corp said it would buy a 15 percent stake in ASML, a competitor that etches circuits onto silicon wafers and is experimenting with extreme ultraviolet tech (EUV), an area where Nikon has made little progress.