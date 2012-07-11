Nikkei sags after U.S. firms warn on dropping revenues

* Sharp hits 33-year low, JPMorgan drops target price * Nikkei poised for fifth straight day of losses * Reconstruction-related stocks fail to provide support By Sophie Knight TOKYO, July 11 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average dropped to its lowest so far this month on Wednesday after revenue warnings from U.S. companies including engine maker Cummins Inc heightened fears of a global slowdown already stirred by weak economic data. The Nikkei dropped 0.6 percent to 8,802.01, on track to decline for a fifth straight session and close to testing key support at its 25-day moving average around 8,772. "Breaking that support could lead us back to the same pattern as in early June," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex Inc. On June 4, the benchmark hit a six-month low after falling nearly 20 percent in little more than two months. The Nikkei shed 0.4 percent on Tuesday after Chinese import growth in June came in at only half the expected rate, adding to a list of disappointing global data including last week's U.S. non-farm payroll figures and Monday's sharp decline in Japanese machinery orders. "It is very hard to see things picking up in the short term," said Fujio Ando, managing director of Chibagin Asset Management. "It would be great if the Bank of Japan would surprise us all by bumping up its exchange-traded fund budget, but that's looking increasingly unlikely." The BOJ will begin a two-day policy meeting later on Wednesday. Although some market players are hopeful that the central bank may introduce further easing steps, an increasing number see it standing pat after it released an unexpectedly positive economic review last week. Some domestic economic indicators have indeed improved as Japan's post-tsunami reconstruction gathers pace and budgets are finalised, but construction-related stocks are now losing momentum after helping to drive the Nikkei to a two-month high of 9,136.02 on July 4. The construction-related subindex dropped 0.6 percent, while electric machinery shed 1.2 percent. Defensive stocks were on slightly steadier ground, however, with retailers and utilities edging up 0.1 percent. Sharp Corp dropped 2.5 percent to a 33-year low, extending Tuesday's loss of 4.2 percent, after JPMorgan lowered its target price and forecast an operating loss of 60 billion yen ($755 million) for the first quarter due to poor demand for LCD screens. The broader Topix index fell 0.5 percent to 754.97.