Nikkei set to bounce on Fed, ECB policy hopes

TOKYO, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average is expected to open higher on Monday, rebounding from the previous session's sharp loss as risk appetite has improved on growing expectations of further stimulus from the European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve. The Nikkei was likely to trade between 9,000 and 9,150, strategists said, after shedding 1.2 percent to 9,070.76. Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 9,115 on Friday, up 0.6 percent from the Osaka close of 9,060. "The Japanese market is going to be rebounding due to the rise in the U.S. markets," said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex Inc. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke told a Congressional oversight panel in a letter that the central bank has room to deliver to additional monetary stimulus to boost the U.S. economy. The letter came a week ahead of the annual economic symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where Bernanke and ECB President Mario Draghi will speak. The ECB is discussing yield-band targets under a new bond-buying programme to keep its strategy shielded and avoid speculators trying cash in, sources told Reuters. However, Hiroki said he was concerned about China, with Shanghai shares closing at their lowest in almost 3-1/2 years on Friday, dragged down by the growth-sensitive coal sector after weak earnings fanned fears about the impact of the economic slowdown on companies' profitability. On Friday, the broader Topix index fell 1 percent to 757.23. > Wall St gains on stimulus hopes, but ends week lower > Euro falls 1st time in 5 days after ECB-drive week > Treasuries rally pauses on possible ECB move > Gold posts best week since January on stimulus hopes > Oil drops on reserves release report, storm limits loss STOCKS TO WATCH --NOMURA HOLDINGS Nomura is finalising plans to cut hundreds of jobs, mainly in equities and investment banking, in an overhaul aimed at restoring its overseas operations to profitability, people with knowledge of the planning within Japan's largest brokerage said. --OLYMPUS CORP Olympus said on Friday it would sell its mobile telecom unit for 53 billion yen ($676 million) to an investment fund, as the cash-strapped medical equipment and camera maker tries to rebuild from a massive accounting fraud. --SONY CORP Sony is to stop producing optical disc drives for PCs by next March, the Asahi newspaper said on Saturday, part of a restructuring aimed at reviving the fortunes of the company that gave the world the Walkman. --MITSUI & CO Japanese trader Mitsui & Co said it would get the right to market a larger-than-expected share of production from Anglo American's Chilean mining unit after it backed Chile's Codelco in a battle for a stake.