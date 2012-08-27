Nikkei advances on growing Fed, ECB policy optimism

* Sharp gains as Hon Hai to keep stake purchase at 9.9 pct * Olympus up on mobile telecom unit sale * Kansai Electric Power drops on skipping interim div report By Dominic Lau TOKYO, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average rose in early trade on Monday, rebounding from the previous session's sharp loss as risk appetite improved on growing expectations of further stimulus from the European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve. Economy-sensitive stocks enjoyed the bounce, with industrial robot maker Fanuc Corp up 0.9 percent, Honda Motor Co adding 1.6 percent and Toyota Motor Corp gaining 1.1 percent. The Nikkei advanced 0.9 percent to 9,147.48, breaking above its five-day moving average at 9,136.95 and its 26-week moving average at 9 , 121.94. In a letter ahead of this week's annual economic symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said the central bank had room to deliver to additional monetary stimulus to boost the U.S. economy. Sources also told Reuters that the ECB was discussing yield-band targets under a new bond-buying programme to keep its strategy shielded and avoid speculators trying to cash in, as it tackles the euro zone debt crisis. But some analysts were downbeat on the outlook of Japanese equities as corporate earnings looked weak. "The market looks cheap on current earnings but the problem is the E ... We are seeing record levels of capex starting to roll over, then E can fall away very quick as utilisation goes down, so basically that's the main problem," said a Tokyo-based analyst, referring to earnings. The analyst declined to be identified. Japanese companies' one-month earnings momentum -- analysts' earnings upgrades minus downgrades as a total of estimates -- deteriorates to -9.1 percent from a fall of 4.8 percent last month, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream. Banking on a quick fix by the ECB to bring down borrowing costs for highly-indebted countries such as Spain and Italy, the Nikkei has rebounded 9.8 percent since hitting a seven-week low on July 25, leaving it up 8.1 percent so far this year. Sharp Corp gained 3.1 percent after the Yomiuri newspaper said it and Hon Hai Precision Industry will agree this month to stick to their original plan for the Taiwanese company to take a 9.9 percent stake in the troubled Japanese TV maker. Other gains included Olympus Corp, which climbed 3.8 percent after it said it would sell its mobile telecom business for 53 billion yen ($673.9 million)to an investment fund, as the cash-strapped medical equipment and camera maker tries to rebuild from a massive accounting fraud. The broader Topix gained 0.6 percent to 762.00. Kansai Electric Power Co dropped 3.3 percent after the Nikkei business daily said the power company planned to cancel a dividend payment for the half year ending September amid an uncertain earnings outlook. The company said in a statement nothing had been decided on the dividend payment.