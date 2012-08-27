FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nikkei edged up, helped by hopes of Fed, ECB actions
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 27, 2012 / 6:05 AM / 5 years ago

Nikkei edged up, helped by hopes of Fed, ECB actions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average edged up on
Monday, rebounding from the previous session's sharp loss, as
risk appetite improved on mounting expectations that the
European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve will soon
launch further stimulus.
    But weakness in Chinese shares capped gains.
    The Nikkei ended 0.2 percent higher at 9,085.39,
holding below its five-day moving average at 9,124.59 and its
26-week moving average at 9,119.58. The benchmark rose as much
as 0.9 percent to 9,150.48 earlier in the session.
    The broader Topix slipped 0.3 percent to 755.37.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.