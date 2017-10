TOKYO, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average slipped 0.3 percent in early trade on Monday, led by exporters as the yen strengthened on mounting expectations that the Federal Reserve would launch further stimulus after weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data. The Nikkei fell 0.4 percent to 8,841.21, while the broader Topix eased 0.3 percent to 732.83.