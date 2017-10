Nikkei dips on firmer yen but China-related shares gain

* Exporters under pressure as yen rises on QE expectations * Komatsu, HCM extend gains on China infrastructure spend By Dominic Lau TOKYO, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average dipped on Monday as a stronger yen on the back of expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve would start another round of stimulus weighed on some exporters, although China-related firms gained on China's planned infrastructure drive. Expectations of another round of quantitative-easing bond purchases by the Fed after the weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data weighed on the dollar against the yen, hurting Japanese exporters' competitiveness even though more stimulus could help boost demand for their products. The Fed will next hold its policy meeting on Sept. 12-13. Exporters suffering included Canon Inc, Nissan Motor Co, Nikon Corp and TDK Corp, down between 0.3 and 2.9 percent. But construction machinery makers Komatsu Ltd advanced 2.3 percent and Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd gained 2.6 percent, extending Friday's sharp gains after China had approved 60 infrastructure projects worth more than $150 billion as it looks to energise an economy mired in its worst slowdown in three years. By the midday break, the Nikkei eased 0.1 percent to 8,860.34 after rallying 2.2 percent on Friday, its biggest one-day percentage gain in five months, on the back of the European Central Bank's plan to buy bonds of highly-indebted euro zone countries to tackle the bloc's debt crisis. "People are still worrying about a slowdown in the real economy. Central bank policies are behind the curve. That kind of concern is casting a shadow over the market," said Kyoya Okazawa, head of equities and commodity derivatives at BNP Paribas in Tokyo. "Hedge fund performance year-to-date is tough compared to the real index like the S&P, so potentially more redemption is coming this year. November is an important fiscal year-end for hedge funds. If hedge funds raise more cash to prepare for redemptions, I will not be surprised," Okazawa said. The Nikkei is up 4.8 percent so far this year, underperforming a 14.3 percent rise in the U.S. S&P 500 and a 11.4 percent gain in the STOXX Europe 600. However, Japanese equities offered a cheaper valuation, with its 12-month forward price-to-book ratio of 0.84, much lower than the S&P 500's 1.9 and the STOXX Europe 600's 1.3. The broader Topix added 0.1 percent to 736.03 on Monday. Trading volume after the morning session was relatively light, at 48 percent of its full daily average for the past 90 days. "I am surprised the market is down. I would expect more strength coming through in the afternoon," a dealer at a foreign bank said. Mitsubishi Paper Mills Ltd climbed 4.8 percent on short-covering after the stock unexpectedly kept its place in the Nikkei index during a review of the benchmark. Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co Inc, which was earlier expected to be promoted to the benchmark, shed 5 percent after failing to be included. Other gainers included mobile phone operators Softbank Corp and KDDI, up 1.4 and 1.3 percent respectively, after strong August subscriber data.