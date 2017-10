TOKYO, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average closed flat on Monday as losses for exporters due to a strong yen on expectations of further stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve were balanced by gains for China-related firms on China's planned infrastructure drive. The Nikkei lost 2.3 points to 8,869.37, while the broader Topix rose 0.3 percent to 737.34.