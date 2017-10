TOKYO, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei average fell in early trade on Tuesday as investors were cautious ahead of the German constitutional court's ruling over the legality of the European bailout fund on Wednesday and the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting this week. The Nikkei lost 0.7 percent to 8,811.64, while the broader Topix index eased 0.8 percent to 731.60.