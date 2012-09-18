Nikkei falls; China risks offset support of weak yen

TOKYO, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The Nikkei average fell on Tuesday as companies with large exposure to China were caught up in tensions between China and Japan over a territorial dispute that disrupted business and production, although a weaker yen lent support to the market. The Nikkei share average was down 0.4 percent at 9,123.77 after rallying 1.8 percent on Friday in the wake of the announcement of another round of stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Monday was a public holiday in Japan. The broader Topix index added 0.2 percent to 758.36.