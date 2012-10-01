FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei slips to 3-week closing low on poor data, profit warnings
#Market News
October 1, 2012 / 7:20 AM / in 5 years

Nikkei slips to 3-week closing low on poor data, profit warnings

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Softbank to buy eAccess for 200 bln yen, eAccess soars
    * Nippon Yusen, Daido Steel cut earnings guidance
    * China official PMI, Japanese manufacturing sentiment weak
    * Nippon Shokubai slumps after plant explosion
    * Utilities gain, construction of a nuclear plant resumes

    By Sophie Knight
    TOKYO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The Nikkei share average fell to
its lowest close in three weeks on Monday, hurt by downbeat
economic data from Japan and China as well as a smattering of
profit warnings from local companies like shipper Nippon Yusen
KK.
    But eAccess Ltd, jumped 26 percent after the Nikkei
business daily said Softbank Corp, Japan's No. 3 mobile
operator, would buy its smaller rival through a share swap in a
deal valued at just under 200 billion yen ($2.6 billion). 
    Trade in eAccess was later halted, while Softbank fell 1.7
percent. 
    Manufacturing activity in China continued to contract in
September, according to the official purchasing managers' index,
while business sentiment for big Japanese manufacturers worsened
in the last quarter, the central bank's tankan survey showed.
    "Sentiment in Japan was more pessimistic than expected and
could yet worsen, China's PMI wasn't great, we've got the United
States' ISM tonight; it's a perfect environment to sell," said
Fumiyuki Nakanishi, manager of investment and research at SMBC
Friend Securities.
    The Nikkei shed 0.8 percent to 8,796.51, breaking
below its 75-day moving average at 8,866.55 and slumping to its
lowest close since Sept. 6.  
    Nippon Yusen lost 0.7 percent after cutting its first-half
operating forecast 18 percent from an earlier estimate, blaming
weak business conditions.
    Daido Steel Co Ltd was another company warning on profits,
slashing its prediction for first-half operating profit 36
percent due to securities valuation losses and weak steel
shipments. The stock slid 5.8 percent.
    The revisions did not bode well for the U.S. corporate
earnings season, which begins next week.
    "The Nikkei could easily slip right down to 8,500 without
much resistance if we see a lot of downward revisions in the
U.S.," said Masayuki Otani, chief market analyst at Securities
Japan. 
    The index last struck below 8,500 in early July, before
scrambling back above the 9,000 level in August.
    But it lost 1.6 percent on the quarter that ended Friday,
hurt by fears of dwindling revenues for Japanese firms in China
due to a general slowdown and anti-Japan sentiment triggered by
a territorial dispute. 
    "Macro figures are not overly impressive," a trader at a
foreign brokerage said. "We've (also) got some auto sales
expected to come through weak." 
    Toyota Motor Corp dropped 1.7 percent and Nissan
Motor Co lost 1.5 percent.
    
    SOFTBANK SAGS, UTILITIES UP  
    The utilities sector was the best performing
subindex with a gain of 2.6 percent, after Electric Power
Development Co Ltd (J-Power) said it will resume
construction of its Ohma nuclear power plant in northern Japan,
which was suspended due to the accident at the Fukushima nuclear
power plant last year. 
    It was the first concrete sign that the government will go
ahead with already approved nuclear plants and the stock gained
5.9 percent.
    Other utilities also benefitted from improved sentiment for
the sector, although the sector is still down 18.6 percent down
for the year to date. Tohoku Electric Power Co Inc,  
Hokkaido Electric Power Co and Shikoku Electric Power
Co rose between 5.8 and 6.5 percent on Monday. 
    Chemicals maker Nippon Shokubai Co Ltd slumped 13.3
percent to hit a more than 17-month low after Japanese media
said two acrylic acid storage tanks and one toluene tank at the
company's plant in western Japan exploded on Saturday afternoon.
   The broader Topix index dropped 0.7 percent to 732.35
in thin trade, with volume at just 85.5 percent of the average
over the past 90 days. Some 1.37 billion shares changed hands,
the lowest level since September 13.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

