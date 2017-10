TOKYO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose slightly at Thursday's open after data reinforced impressions that the U.S. economic recovery is gathering steam, but gains were modest ahead of central bank meetings starting later in the day. The Nikkei rose 0.4 percent to 8,781.86, while the broader Topix also put on 0.4 percent, to 730.54.