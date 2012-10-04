FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Nikkei ends four-session losing streak
#Market News
October 4, 2012 / 6:06 AM / 5 years ago

Japan's Nikkei ends four-session losing streak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
snapped a four-session losing streak on Thursday after
Republican candidate Mitt Romney, who is seen as pro-business,
appeared to come out on top over U.S. President Barack Obama in
their first debate.
    "There is a certain school of people that have particular
views on which candidate is better for the markets, specifically
for the dollar ... It's probably an initial gut reaction to the
presidential debate," a dealer at a European brokerage said.
    The Nikkei advanced 0.9 percent to 8,824.59, while
U.S. S&P futures r ose 0 .4 percent.
    The broader Topix gained 1.1 percent to 735.38.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
