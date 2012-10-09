FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nikkei set to test one-month low on company earnings fears
#Market News
October 9, 2012 / 11:16 PM / in 5 years

Nikkei set to test one-month low on company earnings fears

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average is
expected to open down on Wednesday and test a one-month low on
concerns over companies'  latest quarterly earnings results as
global growth slows.  
    The Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,600 and
8,750, strategists said, after dropping 1.1 percent to 8,769.59.
The broader Topix index shed 1.3 percent to 727.68/
    Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,675 on
Tuesday, down 1.1 percent from the Osaka close of 8,770.
    "The Alcoa results were above market forecast but they were
still in the red," said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist at
Monex Inc.
    Alcoa Inc posted a net loss of $143 million, or 13
cents per share, compared with a profit of $172 million, or 15
cents per share, in the same quarter last year. 
    "The market sentiment was very weak (in the United States),
so in today's market the selling pressure will be stronger,"
Hiroki said.
    U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, led by losses in technology
after brokerage downgrades of Intel and other major
companies as worries increased about third-quarter U.S.
earnings.
    According to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, Japanese companies are
forecast to post an average 57 percent year-on-year rise in
earnings in 2012, down from 73 percent four months ago, after a
23 percent year-on-year decline last year, when the country was
hit a massive earthquake and tsunami as well as a nuclear
fallout.
    The benchmark Nikkei is up 3.7 percent so far this year,
trailing a 14.6 percent rise in the S&P 500 and a 10.5
percent gain in the pan-European STOXX Europe 600 
index.
        
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    --HONDA MOTOR CO 
    American Honda and natural gas fueling station operator
Clean Energy Fuels Corp are offering $3,000 worth of
fuel to customers buying a 2012 Honda Civic Natural Gas car, the
companies said on Tuesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
