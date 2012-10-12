FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 12, 2012 / 6:10 AM / 5 years ago

Nikkei slips to more than 2-mth closing low, led by Softbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
slipped to its lowest close in more than two months for the
second day in a row on Friday, with Softbank Corp 
tumbling 17 percent after it said it was in talks to invest in
U.S. firm Sprint Nextel.
    But losses were capped by gains in exporters gained as news
of the potentially huge deal helped weaken the yen.
    The Nikkei eased 0.2 percent to 8,534.12, losing
ground for a fifth straight session, and was down 3.7 percent
for the week, its biggest weekly fall since May as well as a
fourth straight week of losses.
    The broader Topix advanced 0.6 percent to 718.32.

