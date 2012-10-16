Nikkei set to rise for 2nd day as earnings fears ease, yen weakens

TOKYO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average was expected to rise on Wednesday after Goldman Sachs' quarterly profits beat expectations, easing worries of a disappointing earnings season, while a softer yen should support exporters. Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,700 to 8,850 on Wednesday after Nikkei futures in Chicago closed up 0.8 percent at 8,780, a significant advance from the close in Osaka. Following upbeat earnings from Citigroup Inc in the previous session, Goldman Sachs beat expectations as its revenue more than doubled and it raised its quarterly dividend. "Although IBM and Intel's results weren't so good after the bell, Nikkei futures still stepped up quite a lot which should be good for today's market," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities. Shares of Intel Corp and International Business Machines Corp dropped after both released disappointing results, while Coca-Cola Co's profits also came in below expectations. Fears of below-par earnings on the back of a global slowdown have hit equities over the past fortnight, but some surprisingly positive results have boosted sentiment. S&P 500 companies' quarterly earnings are expected to decline 2.3 percent from a year ago, but the forecast does mark a slight improvement from estimates last week, according to Thomson Reuters data. Exporters have been the worst hit by concerns of poor profits, particularly given a resilient yen will erode revenues garnered abroad once repatriated. The Japanese currency hit a two-month low against the dollar and a one-month low against the euro after rating agency Moody's affirmed Spain's BAA3 rating, rather than downgrading it to 'junk' status, given the European Central Bank has agreed to buy Spanish bonds if necessary." "The fact that they didn't drop it is a plus, and the yen is weaker against the dollar as well, which will lend support to the market today," Hirano said. The Nikkei climbed 1.4 percent to 8,701.31 on Tuesday, helped by a nearly 10 percent rebound for index heavyweight Softbank Corp after the CEO reassured investors a $20 billion acquisition would not dilute their shares. > Wall St jumps on strong results; IBM, Intel off late > Euro extends gains after Moody's affirm Spain ratings > Prices fall as risk-on trade dampens US debt allure > Gold higher as US consumer prices rise, dollar drops > Brent falls as Nov contract expires, U.S. crude higher STOCKS TO WATCH -MITSUBISHI CORP Major trading house Mitsubishi is to buy a 20 percent stake in Indonesian utility Star Energy for $200 million, and will use cash and loans to cover the estimated $500 million cost of doubling capacity of the power supplier's geothermal plant in West Java to 420,000kw by 2017. -NOMURA HOLDINGS INC Nomura will be fined 300 million yen ($3.8 million) by the Japan Securities Dealers Association, a self-regulatory body, after the brokerage's employees were found to have leaked information of several share offerings, the Nikkei business daily reported.