Nikkei seen gaining for third day as softer yen helps exporters

TOKYO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average is expected to extend gains into a third day on Thursday as a weaker yen buoys exporters such as automakers, though investors are likely to tread cautiously ahead of Chinese GDP figures due out during the morning session. Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,800 and 8,900 after Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,865, up 0.6 percent from the close in Osaka. "The Nikkei is likely to continue its ascent because the yen has weakened to 79 yen to the dollar. However, the yen is still in the range it's been treading lately so it's hard to say whether it could keep going," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, a senior market analyst at Monex. The Nikkei climbed 1.2 percent to 8,806.55 on Wednesday, stepping above its 14-day moving average for the first time since Sept. 25 and marking its highest level in a week. Analysts say the next target is the Nikkei's 75-day moving average at 8,858,59, and beyond that its 25-day moving average at 8,876.49. The index lost 3.7 percent last week, its biggest weekly drop since May, as investors fretted over profit warnings and disappointing earnings to come. However, earnings in the U.S. have not been as bad as expected this week, boosting sentiment. Out of the 14 percent of S&P 500 companies that have already reported profits, 65 percent have beaten analysts' expectations, above the long-term average of 62 percent. However, International Business Machines Corp dropped 4.9 percent on Wednesday after reporting weak results after the bell on Tuesday, while Japanese chipmakers were hurt on Wednesday by Intel Corp's underpar earnings, reported at the same time at IBM's. > S&P 500 gets housing lift, but IBM reins in the Dow > Euro rises to 1-mo high vs dollar on Spain aid hope > Prices fall on improved homes data, reduced Spain fears > Gold up slightly on US housing starts, dollar drop > Brent crude, U.S. gasoline fall on inventory gains STOCKS TO WATCH - NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Corp was downgraded by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services to "BBB" from "BBB+" after low steel prices and a strong yen slowed a recovery in the steelmaker's earnings. - KYOCERA CORP, NICHICON CORP Kyocera said on Wednesday that it would buy part of Nichicon Corp's capacitor operations for $86 million through a U.S. electronics parts unit by the end of the year. In a separate deal, Kyocera will buy security software developer Motex Inc for about 10 billion yen ($127 million) in a bid to tap the growing secure smartphone data market, the Nikkei newspaper reported.